Previous
Photo 3309
Leebitton
A busy day resulting in a single photograph at Leebitton while on my way home.
A lovely start to the day but it soon turned cloudy and windy. Cold again all day.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
