Fog Rolling In

The morning was very wet and windy with no chance of a walk.

The afternoon was dry and windy with fog rolling in so got out for a walk.

The evening was dry, sunny, windy and cold and didn't go for a walk.

The photo is taken from the school playing fields and looking west towards Hoswick as the fog rolled in. One weather situation I had never experienced before coming to Shetland was windy fog. Nowadays it is a reasonably common experience.