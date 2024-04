Good Feed

A very high tide this morning at Outvoe meant that with the wind pushing the sea to the north shore there was plenty of food for numerous ducks, gulls and shorebirds. There were a few of these Eiders about quite oblivious of me being close by.

First terns were seen in Shetland today, not by me, which is the earliest record of their arrival by about 10 days. I did see my first swallows and razorbills of the year however and also the first lamb of the spring (extra).