Photo 878
Hirta
Fisheries protection boat Hirta alongside in Lerwick harbour today.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th October 2020 10:44am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
hirta
