Grutness Pier
There is never much going on at the Grutness but it does serve as the pier for the Fair Isle ferry but all quiet today.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd January 2021 11:50am
pier
shetland
sumburgh
grutness
