Previous
Next
Grutness Pier by lifeat60degrees
Photo 912

Grutness Pier

There is never much going on at the Grutness but it does serve as the pier for the Fair Isle ferry but all quiet today.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise