Photo 1032
Harbour Traffic
A variety of ships and boats today around the Morrison Dock.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
3
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th September 2021 11:42am
shetland
,
lerwick
bkb in the city
Busy place
September 8th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Looks very busy....nice reflections too.
September 8th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Big variety of sizes and kinds.
September 8th, 2021
