Harbour Traffic

A variety of ships and boats today around the Morrison Dock.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
bkb in the city
Busy place
September 8th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Looks very busy....nice reflections too.
September 8th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Big variety of sizes and kinds.
September 8th, 2021  
