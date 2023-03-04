Previous
Next
Leirna by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1056

Leirna

The Bressay ferry arriving at the Lerwick terminal after a short sail across the sound.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise