Photo 1056
Leirna
The Bressay ferry arriving at the Lerwick terminal after a short sail across the sound.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th March 2023 8:38am
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
leirna
