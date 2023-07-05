Sign up
Photo 1076
Blue Boat
Sitting off the pier at Leebitton.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th July 2023 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
