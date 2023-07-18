Sign up
Previous
Photo 1081
Siddis Mariner
Has dominated Scalloway harbour for last couple of days.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th July 2023 8:24am
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
,
siddis
