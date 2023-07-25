Previous
Like Ships in the Night by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1083

Like Ships in the Night

Morgenster about to pass the Aidasol this afternoon in Lerwick Harbour.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise