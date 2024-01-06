Sign up
Photo 1117
Pier Companions
The cormorants and the seal seemed to be getting along just fine. Again I was sitting in the car taking this.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
cormorant
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
