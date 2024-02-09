Previous
Comrades LK308 by lifeat60degrees
Comrades LK308

Fishing boat Comrades sitting out in Scalloway Harbour this morning.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
