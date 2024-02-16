Previous
Lerwick Marina by lifeat60degrees
Lerwick Marina

It will soon be a lot busier at the Marina in Lerwick.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Corinne C ace
Fantastic panorama!
February 16th, 2024  
