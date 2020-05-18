Sign up
Photo 1253
Causeway
I think lockdown home education is including causeway building.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
18th May 2020 7:43am
shetland
sandwick
hoswick
