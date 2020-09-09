Sign up
Photo 1359
Old Car
I'm guessing old Reliant Robins which I think were fibreglass will hang around longer than most wrecks of cars.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4329
photos
155
followers
42
following
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
94
866
2005
95
1359
867
2006
96
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th September 2020 10:18am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
