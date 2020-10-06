Previous
Westvoe and Beyond by lifeat60degrees
Westvoe and Beyond

Having lived in the Isles for over 40 years you become blase about the views and every now and then you have to remind yourself that they are not bad.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Yolanda
Great and clarity captue
October 6th, 2020  
MalH3 ace
Beautiful view
October 6th, 2020  
