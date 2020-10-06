Sign up
Photo 1386
Westvoe and Beyond
Having lived in the Isles for over 40 years you become blase about the views and every now and then you have to remind yourself that they are not bad.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
westvoe
Yolanda
Great and clarity captue
October 6th, 2020
MalH3
ace
Beautiful view
October 6th, 2020
