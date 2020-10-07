Sign up
Photo 1387
Breakwater
Breakwater for the Cunningsburgh marina. The sky looked ominous at this point but it stayed dry.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4424
photos
154
followers
41
following
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th October 2020 12:43pm
Tags
marina
,
shetland
,
breakwater
,
cunningsburgh
