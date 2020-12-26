Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1448
Grey Day
Heading up the track towards one of the many turbines dotted about the place. I don't mind the turbines as much as all the cables.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4677
photos
161
followers
42
following
396% complete
View this month »
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Latest from all albums
202
2112
1447
2113
203
1448
2114
204
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th December 2020 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close