Grey Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1448

Grey Day

Heading up the track towards one of the many turbines dotted about the place. I don't mind the turbines as much as all the cables.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

