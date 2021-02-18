Sign up
Photo 1485
Strange Light
The orange light in the sky reflected in a strange manner off the pond giving an orange glow all round.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
