Photo 1484
Broonies Taing
The ruin at "Broonies" still waiting for the sun to arrive while Hoswick is already getting a dose.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
broonies
