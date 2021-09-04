Previous
Next
Bouncing on Pampas. by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1662

Bouncing on Pampas.

It's good fun watching the feeding sparrows bouncing about on the pampas grass.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise