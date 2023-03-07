Previous
Last Light of the Day by lifeat60degrees
Last Light of the Day

It going to get colder very soon.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A stunning winter scene!
March 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Look like you are the top of the world
March 7th, 2023  
