Photo 1720
Last Light of the Day
It going to get colder very soon.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6127
photos
167
followers
45
following
471% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th March 2023 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Judith Johnson
ace
A stunning winter scene!
March 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Look like you are the top of the world
March 7th, 2023
