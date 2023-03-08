Previous
Cunningsburgh by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1721

Cunningsburgh

As soon as the sun started to disappear behind the hill it felt very cold.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
And looks very cold. You have captured the feel of it.
March 8th, 2023  
