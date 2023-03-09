Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1722
Hoswick Footbridge
The temperature dropped on my afternoon walk as soon as I moved into the shadow of the hill.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6131
photos
167
followers
45
following
471% complete
View this month »
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Latest from all albums
1719
2913
1720
2914
1721
2915
2916
1722
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2023 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
footbridge
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love those reflections.....
March 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the reflection
March 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close