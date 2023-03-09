Previous
Hoswick Footbridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1722

Hoswick Footbridge

The temperature dropped on my afternoon walk as soon as I moved into the shadow of the hill.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Love those reflections.....
March 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the reflection
March 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 9th, 2023  
