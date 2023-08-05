Previous
First Lap by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1778

First Lap

The tractor that was responsible for the silage cut next to the house doing its first lap of the field.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

