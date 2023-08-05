Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1778
First Lap
The tractor that was responsible for the silage cut next to the house doing its first lap of the field.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6418
photos
154
followers
40
following
487% complete
View this month »
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Latest from all albums
3061
1087
1776
3062
1777
3063
1778
3064
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th August 2023 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
silage
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close