Bog Cotton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1972

Bog Cotton

Most Bog Cotton is seen in fields well of the road but this grouping was on the roadside.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C ace
This is lovely. They look like furry pompoms.
June 13th, 2024  
