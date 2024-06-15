Previous
Waterlogged by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1973

Waterlogged

This is all that currently remains of what I think is a Marsh Marigold growing in the middle of the Swinister / Hoswick burn. Surrounded by water rushing down the hillside after all the rain in the last 24 hours.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
