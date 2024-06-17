Sign up
Photo 1975
Another Verge
More wild flowers growing along a verge in Sandwick.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7122
photos
149
followers
39
following
7
1
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
17th June 2024 3:26pm
Tags
verge
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Just beautiful……much nicer sometimes than formal garden flowers.
June 17th, 2024
