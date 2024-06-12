Sign up
Photo 1971
Nature's Colours
A fine display on the road-side verge at Swinister today.
A lot of colour about just now.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7108
photos
149
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
,
verge
,
trefoil
,
sandwick
,
swinister
