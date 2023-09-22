Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Little Bunting
The photoapp suggests this is a Little Bunting and as I don't have a photo of one yet I'm happy to agree until I'm told otherwise.
The photoapp did tell me once that an Arctic Tern was a Whooper Swan!
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
bunting
,
sandwick
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2023
