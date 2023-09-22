Previous
Little Bunting by lifeat60degrees
137 / 365

Little Bunting

The photoapp suggests this is a Little Bunting and as I don't have a photo of one yet I'm happy to agree until I'm told otherwise.
The photoapp did tell me once that an Arctic Tern was a Whooper Swan!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
