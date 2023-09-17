Previous
Juvenile Knot by lifeat60degrees
136 / 365

Juvenile Knot

Described in the Shetland birdbook as a "Common migrant and scarce winter visitor" this was the first time I'd seen a knot on the Hoswick beach. It was in amongst the turnstone and ringed plovers.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Beautiful shot
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise