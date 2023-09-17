Sign up
136 / 365
Juvenile Knot
Described in the Shetland birdbook as a "Common migrant and scarce winter visitor" this was the first time I'd seen a knot on the Hoswick beach. It was in amongst the turnstone and ringed plovers.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6521
photos
150
followers
40
following
Tags
knot
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Beautiful shot
September 17th, 2023
