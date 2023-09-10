Sign up
Wagtail
Plenty of Wagtail around at the moment with this one Leebitton. Probably a juvenile and possibly a Sandanavian visitor.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th September 2023 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wagtail
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
