138 / 365
Distant Kestrel
After not seeing a bird of prey all year today I saw a distant Kestrel after yesterday's White Tailed Eagle. Heading off with a kill.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th September 2023 2:15pm
Tags
shetland
,
kestrel
,
sandwick
