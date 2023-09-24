Previous
Distant Kestrel by lifeat60degrees
138 / 365

Distant Kestrel

After not seeing a bird of prey all year today I saw a distant Kestrel after yesterday's White Tailed Eagle. Heading off with a kill.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
