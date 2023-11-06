Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
Robin
In the las three weeks both here and in Aberdeenshire I've never seen so many Robins. It seem storm Babet blew in a good number.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6604
photos
151
followers
40
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
1830
1103
3156
1831
3157
1104
3158
144
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th November 2023 3:35pm
Tags
robin
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous shot!
November 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Agree: fabulous!
November 6th, 2023
