143 / 365
Rock Pipit
The Rock Pipit's seem to enjoy the rough weather as it brings plenty of seaweed ashore and with it plenty of insects.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful catch of him in that great setting.
November 2nd, 2023
