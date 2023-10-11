Previous
Song Thrush by lifeat60degrees
142 / 365

Song Thrush

I can go years without seeing a Song of Mistle Thrush. This dropped into the garden today probably to avoid the winds. He was shadowed by a Blackbird the whole time who seemed to be checking his every move.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

