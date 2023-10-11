Sign up
Song Thrush
I can go years without seeing a Song of Mistle Thrush. This dropped into the garden today probably to avoid the winds. He was shadowed by a Blackbird the whole time who seemed to be checking his every move.
11th October 2023
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th October 2023 11:11am
Tags
shetland
,
thrush
,
sandwick
