141 / 365
Nettle Damage
Earlier in the summer there were a lot of Red Admiral butterflys in the trees next to this patch of nettles. Putting two and two together I'm assuming that the damage caused here is as a result of the resultant caterpillars.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th October 2023 3:42pm
Tags
shetland
,
nettle
,
sandwick
