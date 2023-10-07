Sign up
140 / 365
Two's Company
A few Grey-lags about at the moment with more expected.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
geese
,
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
