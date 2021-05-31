Sign up
151 / 365
Brewery window
In a reflective mood today.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
Tags
window
,
reflections
,
vines
,
patio
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a lovely capture. Nice framing too.
June 1st, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice framing
June 1st, 2021
