243 / 365
Just another day at the lake
So fortunate to have the chance to escape to this beautiful spot.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
31st August 2021 3:07pm
reflections
clouds
landscape
lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Great reflections
September 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Your sky and reflections are just super!
September 1st, 2021
