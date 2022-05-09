Sign up
Photo 494
Creamsicle
The most orange tulip in history.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
5
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
9th May 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tulip
,
garden
GaryW
Such smooth petals! Stunning color!
May 10th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great color! Good shot.
May 10th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful
May 10th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Stunning colour.
May 10th, 2022
Bucktree
Fabulous capture. The color is so rich.
May 10th, 2022
