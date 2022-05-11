Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 496
Artful decay
Fading tulips, wabi-sabi style.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
630
photos
130
followers
139
following
135% complete
View this month »
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Latest from all albums
490
491
492
493
494
134
495
496
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
11th May 2022 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
tulips
,
garden
,
wabi-sabi
Mags
ace
I like the details you captured in the fading petals.
May 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They look like a group of modern dancers to me. Nice capture!
May 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close