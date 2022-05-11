Previous
Artful decay by ljmanning
Artful decay

Fading tulips, wabi-sabi style.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
I like the details you captured in the fading petals.
May 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look like a group of modern dancers to me. Nice capture!
May 12th, 2022  
