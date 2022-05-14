Sign up
Photo 499
Moonrise
Not bad for handheld while being eaten alive by mosquitoes!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
633
photos
130
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th May 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
silhouettes
,
moonrise
Brigette
ace
nicely done
May 15th, 2022
Milanie
ace
I get you with the mosquitoes - nice shot.
May 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon shot!
May 15th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
OH Well done.. this capture is great..
May 15th, 2022
