Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 501
It works!
The hummingbird feeder is a new addition to the yard this year. This little female Ruby-throated was our first visitor, that we’ve seen at least. So very happy to have these magical wee neighbours.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
636
photos
130
followers
139
following
137% complete
View this month »
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
Latest from all albums
495
496
497
498
499
135
500
501
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th May 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated-hummingbird
,
backyard-wildlife
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Just wait until others discover it- the battles over feeder territory are like the dog fights of the WWII fighter jets! Great shot!
May 17th, 2022
Babs
ace
How exciting, I am sure she will tell her friends and you will have quite a crowd in no time.
May 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great shot!
May 17th, 2022
KWind
ace
Super capture! Love the focus and dof.
May 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close