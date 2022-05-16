Previous
It works!

The hummingbird feeder is a new addition to the yard this year. This little female Ruby-throated was our first visitor, that we’ve seen at least. So very happy to have these magical wee neighbours.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Just wait until others discover it- the battles over feeder territory are like the dog fights of the WWII fighter jets! Great shot!
May 17th, 2022  
Babs ace
How exciting, I am sure she will tell her friends and you will have quite a crowd in no time.
May 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great shot!
May 17th, 2022  
KWind ace
Super capture! Love the focus and dof.
May 17th, 2022  
