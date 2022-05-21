Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 506
Lamp light
Wicked storm this afternoon - driving rain, crazy wind, trees down, power out. We actually think it may have been a tornado. No major damage here, fortunately. With the power out for hours, we went old school on the lighting.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
641
photos
130
followers
139
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
135
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
21st May 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
lamp
,
black-white
,
oil-lamp
Mags
ace
Mercy! Glad you're safe. It's a lovely lamp light capture!
May 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close