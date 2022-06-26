Sign up
Photo 542
The Crimson Bullet
Cardinal at the point of liftoff.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
688
photos
130
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th June 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Joan Robillard
ace
Great timing
June 27th, 2022
