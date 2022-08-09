Previous
North Bay from above by ljmanning
Photo 586

North Bay from above

The city of North Bay, Ontario as seen from the top of Laurentian ski hill. You can see Lake Nippising in the far distance.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
A beautiful bird's eye view!
August 10th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Looks like quite a beautiful (and lush) area.
August 10th, 2022  
