Photo 589
Farewell to McQuaby Lake
One final glorious sunrise before we headed for home.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
12th August 2022 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
dock
,
shoreline
GaryW
Love the sun flares!
August 13th, 2022
