Sparkle by ljmanning
Photo 687

Sparkle

I may have gotten a bit carried away with the editing…
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
188% complete

Nicely done !
November 18th, 2022  
Nice
November 19th, 2022  
Not got carried away at all I love it. fav.
November 19th, 2022  
I love the sparkle on the vibrant green.
November 19th, 2022  
