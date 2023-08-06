Previous
Nailed it! by ljmanning
Photo 948

Nailed it!

😁
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Haha. Perfect title. I love the comp with the branches coming in from the corner.
August 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great textures and tones too!
August 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A great composition and an interesting find.
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise