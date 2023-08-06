Nailed it!

Sign up
Photo 948
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1174
photos
150
followers
131
following
Tags
nail
,
wood
,
greenery
Shutterbug
ace
Haha. Perfect title. I love the comp with the branches coming in from the corner.
August 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great textures and tones too!
August 7th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A great composition and an interesting find.
August 7th, 2023
